We have told the story here many times.

Today, however, we must repeat it because once again the deception is repeated.

Yes, once again López Obrador defended himself against the accusations of corruption to his most outstanding student, Delfina Gómez, whom he imposed as a candidate for the government of the state of Mexico.

Yes, despite the evidence and public sanctions, López insists on presenting Delfina Gomez like a honest woman, when she herself publicly acknowledged having stolen 20 percent of the salary of the workers of the municipality of Texcoco.

But in reality, theft from state employees is a practice that was imposed workshop in the government of the DF since the year 2000 and that was generalized in all the governments of the then PRD.

And of course, Delfina Gomez she was a student of excellence in the theft of the salary of public employees; a story that many young Mexicans ignore who in 2023 will vote for the first time.

And the informative scoop of such robberies -in the cases of AMLO and Delfina-, we gave it here, in different deliveries that, for their informative value, we reproduce below.

In the Political Itinerary of March 21, 2017, entitled: “Delfina stole in Texcoco, the same as AMLO in the GDF”, I offered details of the predatory practices of the candidate for the Mexican government and the then head of government of the DF, López Obrador .

Here that delivery of March 21, 2017

“The parallelism is amazing. It became, according to reputable Morenistas, a carbon copy of the predatory practices of the López Obrador government in the Federal District.

“What do we mean?

“Because today the governments with the acronym of Morena – in municipalities of the State of Mexico and delegations of the CdMx–, “milk” the payroll of the workers to allocate that money to the partisan activity of Morena.

“Do you remember that when López Obrador was head of the DF Government, he took 20 percent of the salary of capital workers via payroll? Do you remember that the money stolen from workers was used for AMLO’s personal political activism?

“Well, that same practice was imposed in municipalities such as Texcoco, where the then mayor Delfina Gómez channeled a quarter of a million pesos -250 thousand pesos- every fortnight to the Political Action Group (GAP), which since Higinio Martínez and Horacio Duarte, among others, have run it for two decades.

“The practice – of “milking” the payroll of the workers to steal the money and use it politically – is also carried out by the current mayor of Texcoco, Higinio Martínez, who, from a humble Texcocan doctor, is today a wealthy Mexican politician, main supporter of López Obrador and promoter of the candidacy of Delfina Gómez.

“And no, the complaint about embezzlement and theft from the payroll of Texcoco municipal workers by Mayor Delfina Gómez is not an occurrence, nor is it an invention, let alone a plot.

“No, it turns out that the PAN has a complaint ready that it will present to Fepade, in which it documents that, during her tenure as mayor of Texcoco, Delfina Gómez paid an average of 250,000 pesos biweekly – half a million monthly and six million per month. year–, to the Political Action Group to promote the activism of Morena (by the way, according to reputable morenistas

that confirmed the looting, the same robbery is carried out with the payroll of the workers of all the delegations of Morena in Mexico City).

“And it is that according to official documents, the transfer of public money from the municipality of Texcoco was made from the municipal account number 252544745 of Banorte, to the account of the Political Action Group, under the concept of support for the GAP.

“Money used for proselytizing acts that, after a few months, made Delfina a Morena candidate for the State of Mexico.

“According to calculations by the complainants, Delfina Gómez would have looted at least 20 million pesos from the municipality of Texcoco —via Higinio Martínez’s GAP—, to build her candidacy for the Mexican government.

“The curious thing about the case is that Delfina Gómez, AMLO, Higinio Martínez and Horacio Duarte –members of the gang that looted Texcoco–, omitted in the report of campaign expenses to the Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico, the purchase of more than 580 spectacular of the candidacy of Delfina Gómez.

“Where did the money come from? Here it is clear enough.

“But the story of the empowerment of the peculiar political gang from Texcoco, known as the Political Action Group, is not new. Actually, it dates back to the late 1980s, last century, when a young Texcocan doctor named Higinio Martínez was linked to the municipal and state PRI.

“In 2011, together with Horacio Duarte, Rosendo Marín, Fabiola Gallegos, José Luis Gutiérrez Cureño, Agustín Corona and others, they created a mafia in the Mexican PRD, which led Higinio Martínez to federal deputy and senator.

“In turn, Horacio Duarte became AMLO’s representative before the INE in 2012. At that time, the Political Action Group joined Morena and began the search for new cadres. In 2013, the GAP promoted Delfina Gómez as Morena’s candidate for mayor of Texcoco.

“Since then, the mayoress ordered a 20 percent discount from the payroll for each municipal worker, to finance her campaign…

“Like that or more clear? to time”. (End of quote)

Indeed, today history repeats itself; the candidacy of Delfina Gómez is repeated and the lies of the false honesty of the Morena candidate for the state of Mexico are repeated, despite the fact that the Superior Audit of the Federation documented a shortage of just over 800 million pesos in the SEP , during the management of Delfina Gómez.

But the robberies of those loyal to Delfina are also repeated, such as Horacio Duarte, who is linked by different media to a network of customs trafficking; network that would have plundered billions of pesos at the time that Horacio Durte served as head of federal customs.

Yes, the kings of looting are again in the state of Mexico.

to time.