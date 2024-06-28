Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, met tonight at a hotel in the Historic Center, in Mexico City.

The meeting, on the 4th floor of the Hilton Hotel, began before 8:00 p.m.

Governors and elected leaders were present at the meeting.

Among the politicians who were observed were Victor Manuel Castro, governor of Baja California Sur; Sergio Salomon, from Puebla; Miguel Angel Navarro Quintero, from Nayarit; and Ruben Rocha Moya, from Sinaloa.

Javier May, governor-elect of Tabasco, the future Secretary of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard, as well as the current senator Ricardo Monreal, also attended the meeting.

“(It was) a very good working meeting,” said Ebrard upon leaving.

For her part, the governor of the State of Mexico, Delfina Gómez, limited herself to saying that the president asked them to continue working.

The apartment was guarded by personnel from AMLO’s Assistant, Sheinbaum’s security team and hotel security.

Although López Obrador and Sheinbaum have seen each other on two tours, this is the second private meeting in CDMX after the presidential election.

The first was on June 10 at the National Palace.