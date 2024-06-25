President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the virtual president-elect of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaumcelebrated this Monday that Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeakshas been released, after an agreement with American justice.

“I celebrate the release of Julian Assange from prison. At least in this case, the Statue of Liberty did not remain an empty symbol; “She is alive and happy like millions in the world,” the Mexican president wrote on social networks.

For her part, the former head of Government recalled that in September 2022 she gave the Keys to the City to Julian Assange’s family, because it represents truth and freedom of expression.

“On September 14, 2022, as Head of Government, I delivered the keys to the city to Julian Assange through his family. Today we celebrate her freedom,” Claudia Sheinbaum noted on her official X account on Twitter.

Julian Assange Leaves British Prison and Returns to Australia

The controversial founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, has taken an unexpected turn in his protracted legal battle.

The move marks a pivotal moment in a judicial saga that has captured global attention for more than a decade.

Agreement with the US Department of Justice

WikiLeaks’ announcement coincides with the disclosure of court documents confirming that Julian Assange has reached a settlement with the US Department of Justice.

This agreement will allow Assange to return to Australia and end his long-running legal fight over the leak of classified documents, a case that has sparked a global debate about press freedom and national security.