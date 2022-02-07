The questions are already a classic in networks and digital pages.

For what reason is it more frequent, on a daily basis, that López Obrador decides to sacrifice his media pawns?

Why, for example, did López publicly demonize Senator Lilly Téllez, who went from unconditional sycophant to scathing critic?

Why did Obrador exhibit in the media the old-time loyalty of columnists like Denise Dresser and contrast it with today’s relentless criticism?

Why the morbid revelation of Brozo’s alleged betrayal of Televisa, on the eve of the public broadcast of the “video-scandals” of Ahumada and Bejarano?

Why, in an unthinkable way, did AMLO disqualify the most servile of his sycophants of yesterday, Mrs. Carmen Aristegui, and today he places her in the pillory, at the mercy of the “drooling packs” of networks?

The truth is that the answer is not and/or should not be news to anyone in Mexico.

Why?

Why is it visible to all that betrayal and disloyalty are “the moral pillars” that support the politician and social leader that many idolize?

In effect, López Obrador has no friends and fewer allies, since his personal and political history is based “on betraying and throwing away.”

And it is that throughout his political life the Mexican president has made his own a classic of the game of kings, chess, where the pawns are always or almost always for that; the sacrifice capable of saving the king.

And in the case of AMLO all the alleged loyalties and alleged allies are actually political or media pawns; “slaughterhouse meat” to save the political life of the King of the Palace.

Even in López’s youth, the death of a brother and a friend appears at the hands of the young man from Tabasco; both sacrificed to satisfy the delusional youth of the future president.

But there are plenty of examples of betrayals throughout AMLO’s extensive political career, and the most recent case is the servile senator Ricardo Monreal, one of his most accomplished lackeys for decades and who today is being fought with all the power of the president.

And it is enough to abound to find the ugly political parricide committed by Obrador against his father, Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas; in addition to the matricide against Rosario Robles, head of government of the DF and who did everything to elevate López and who today has her in prison illegally.

And an extreme example is former President Zedillo, who ordered to violate the electoral law of the then DF, to make López a candidate for head of government. Today, Obrador frequently demonizes Zedillo with no other explanation than the political use that beating a former president could have.

But there is another reason that explains the size of López Obrados’ betrayal of his once unconditional media pawns.

This is the little-known political version of Newton’s Third Law.

Physics as a political weapon?

Indeed. First of all, it is worth remembering the mythical Newton’s Third Law, which says, words more, words less: “for every action there is an equal reaction, but in the opposite direction”.

Translated into politics, this physical law says that “every political action corresponds to a reaction of equal power, but in the opposite direction.”

And what is the political action that triggered Obrador’s furious reaction against his former media pawns?

Little thing, the fashion scandal; the revelation of the transactions of Palacio’s eldest son, which have become a true “nuclear explosion” around the government and the president, who are seen by millions of Mexicans not only as members of the worst government in history but as the most liars and more thieves in history.

In other words, it turns out that the size of the scandal and the magnitude of the damage caused to the presidential image — among a large part of “public opinion” — have forced an unprecedented and extreme reaction in the Palace.

And what better “damage control” than to pillory the once unconditional and servile Carmen Aristegui?

That is why the repeated question: Where was the supposed loyalty that López owes to the most servile of his applauders?

The truth is that those who believe in López’s loyalty, kindness or good intentions fall under one or more of the following definitions: naive, foolish or idiotic.

And the weather confirms them every day.

At the time