The cream of the Sinaloa business sector arrived in Mexico City, most of them interrupted their vacations and traveled from abroad at the invitation of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya to attend dinner with the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador , last night at the National Palace.

It is necessary to highlight the great call that Governor Rubén Rocha had. The support of Sinaloan businessmen was definitely noted, which is an unbeatable signal that sends the National Executive that there is coordination and closeness. In addition, it is a message that gives certainty for investment.

Yesterday afternoon, Governor Rocha and his team organized a meal for the businessmen of the state, prior to the night’s meeting with President López Obrador, it was also a show of gratitude and they took the opportunity to touch on development and investment issues. They tell us that there was a very good atmosphere.

Until yesterday afternoon, they told us that everything was ready for the Sinaloa delegation to attend the dinner with the National Executive, by the way, the head of the governor’s office, Cynthia Gutiérrez, was very active and was in charge of the logistics of the event by Sinaloa, without a doubt, is the state cabinet official with the most doorknob in the National Palace.

Also on Governor Rubén Rocha’s agenda, but earlier, was a meeting with the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum. The meeting was to review the progress of the collaboration agreement on the digitization of procedures.

The same head of government of CDMX reported the issue that they addressed in the meeting with the Sinaloan president, Rubén Rocha, and his team. She was accompanied by the Secretary of Government, Enrique Inzunza, and the head of the governor’s office, Cynthia Gutiérrez. At the end, they took a photograph to remember.

Claudia Sheinbaum took the opportunity to send a greeting to the Sinaloans, “land of the 11 rivers”, where her name already sounds strong, especially on fences with the motto “is #Claudia” in reference to the fact that she will be Morena’s candidate for the Mexican Presidency. As long as they are pears or apples, she already has Sinaloans nearby.

For those who like political futurism, Claudia Sheinbaum and Rubén Rocha were joined by the Governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García, in a chat between friends. It sure was very interesting. The latter had a meeting with the head of the SEP, Delfina Gómez, who, according to our sources, would be the candidate for the governorship of Edomex.

Very attentive, because the dinner of Sinaloan businessmen with President López Obrador must have been full of messages. For reasons of time we could not address it; tomorrow we will tell you in detail who was closest, what they talked about and the greetings. In the end, with this meeting Governor Rubén Rocha is strengthened, a two-way carom.

DIARY. Today at 9:15 a.m. there will be a press conference by Senator Xóchitl Gálvez and the president of PAN Sinaloa, Roxana Rubio. The event will be at the Tres Ríos hotel, right there, at 10:30 a.m., the PAN legislator will give the PAN conference: Strength and Vision Heading to 2024.

A very good event is expected, because Senator Xóchitl Gálvez is one of the most combative and critical figures in national politics. She will surely give note and swear that the senator will be one of the strong candidates for the candidacy for the presidency of the Va por México alliance.

POLITICAL MEMORY. “Hope is the dream of the awake man”: Aristotle.