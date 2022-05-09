Mexico.- The panista Ricardo Anaya Cortés criticized AMLO and Manuel Bartlett for their “old ideas” about the use of fuel oil to generate electricity and gasoline, while insisting on opting for clean energy in Mexico.

In a new video published on Monday, May 9, 2022 on his social networks, Ricardo Anaya explained the relationship between the “old ideas” of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the director of the CFE, Manuel Bartlettwith the air pollution.

As an example, the former presidential candidate explained that the Tula refinery is the main cause of Air pollution in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico because “there fuel oil is burned to generate electricity“.

“At the Tula refinery, oil is processed mainly to produce gasoline. The problem is that Pemex refineries are so old, which leaves more waste than gasoline. In other words, there is more fuel oil than gasoline,” he said.

Anaya pointed out that fuel oil used to be used as fuel for ships, but years ago the International Maritime Organization banned it because it generates a lot of pollution, in addition to producing sulfur, which is very dangerous for breathing. However, he criticized AMLO and Bartlett continue to cling to the use of fuel oilbecause their problem is that they “live in the past”.

“The world understood it and the world has been evolving and changing, slower than some of us would like, but here we go. Ehe problem is that people like Bartlett and López Obrador live trapped in the past, in the 70’s. Back then people thought differently, those 70’s when people smoked in classrooms, in trucks, in offices. Back then it was thought that smoke didn’t do much harm,” he said.

“The problem is not his age, the problem is that the ideas of López Obrador and Bartlett are old ideas. So, since you can no longer sell the fuel oil for the ships, they think it’s very good that the CFE burns it to generate electricity,” Ricardo Anaya said about AMLO and Bartlett.

In contrast, the PAN member highlighted that generating electricity with modern combined cycle plants costs half of what it costs to do so with fuel oil, and with solar or wind energy it costs up to six times less.

According to Anaya, President López Obrador and the director of the CFE insist on resorting to burning fuel oil not only because “their ideas are old,” but because that way manage to “make up” Pemex’s figuressince the oil company sells its fuel oil to the Federal Electricity Commission.

“Then why do you think they insist on this that affects your health and the environment so much? Well, first, because their ideas are old, they are stuck in the past, they don’t understand, and second, here is the trap, to make up the Pemex figures, because Pemex sells its fuel oil to the CFE and gives the appearance of having healthier finances, with higher income,” he assured.

Finally, Ricardo Anaya reiterated that these were the reasons why the opposition stopped the AMLO electrical reformfor which he reiterated his proposal to opt for clean energy, which he considers a symbol of “innovation”, the “future” and “respect for the environment”.