Mexico faces a wave of violence that seems out of control. In 2022, a total of 30,968 intentional homicides were recorded, while in 2021 there were 33,308. Previously, the two most violent years in its history were recorded, under the management of the President Andrés Manuel López Obradorwith 34,690 murder victims in 2019 and 34,554 in 2020.

And although this Thursday Amlo acknowledged that the highest number of homicides in the history of Mexico has occurred in his governmentblamed previous administrations for inheriting the problem.

“Now they tell us: ‘what an outrage that the current government is the government that has the most homicides.’ Yes. But why don’t you put up the (graphic) homicide sheet so they can see how they left the country to us? Because this is a bad inheritance in security ”, she expressed in her daily press conference.

The trend has been downward with 30,968 intentional homicides in 2022 and 33,308 in 2021, but in the first quarter of 2023 there was a year-on-year rise of 0.26 percent with 9,912 murders, an average of 83 per day.

But, from his conference in the northern state of Tamaulipas, The president blamed previous governments for the proliferation of organized crime by displaying a graph with the murders of the six-year terms of Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) and Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018).

“It has been difficult for us because who created the gangs, the cartels that work throughout the country? Well these. Where are the cartels created by us, tolerated by our government? No. They were consolidated due to impunity and complicity, ”he argued.

López Obrador accused the ‘narco-state’ that was Mexico

The Mexican ruler denounced the country as a “narco-state” by pointing to Genaro Garcia Lunaformer Secretary of Security during the Calderón government found guilty by a court in the United States last February for his ties to drug trafficking.

“It was a narco-state. This has cost us a lot. And we expect it to continue to decline. This year he has been going down, a little, huh? And we still have next year,” he asserted.

The president affirmed that “the welfare programs, which are the basis for pacifying the country, are already giving results.” This is one of the crimes where there is practically no or very little black number (unreported crimes), because it is reported and it is known what happens,” he said.

Residents of municipalities in Michoacán created a group of community members from four municipalities, to defend themselves against the United cartels and the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel (CJNG). Photo: Photo: EL UNIVERSAL Agency / EELG

May became the most violent month of the year in Mexico

May became the most violent month of the year, registering 2,350 murders; an average of 76 daily, according to preliminary figures from the daily report of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC).

The total number of victims of intentional homicide last month represents an increase of 9 percent compared to the 2,159 registered in April.

According to the statistics of the daily report, May had a violent closure, since in recent days it accumulated more than 90 murders per day, for example on May 28; 93; May 29, 91; May 31, 90.

Again Guanajuato ranked as the state with the most intentional deaths in May, with a total of 262 murders, followed by the State of Mexico, 199; Jalisco, 173; Lower California, 168; Michoacan, 166; Chihuahua, 152; Warrior, 115; Nuevo Leon, 115; Veracruz, 94; Morelos, 89; Sonora, 88; Mexico City, 68.

Negotiate with Mexican cartels to reduce the number of homicides?

This week there was also controversy in Mexico after President López Obradora was asked about a possible truce with crime in Mexico to stop the disappearances.

Although Amlo commented that he was in favor of “any measure that would allow us to live in peace,” he said that the question he was asked about at a press conference was “biased.”

It is about the peace pact proposed by the mother seeker Delia Quiroa, from the collective “10 de marzo”, to organized crime cartels in Mexico so that armed conflicts cease and the forced disappearance of people is eradicated.

The searchers have been trained in the process of searching for missing persons and have learned to dig clandestine graves.

“I agree, hopefully and peace will be achieved, that is what we all want, that there is no violence, that there are no homicides, that there are no attacks because it affects everyone,” the president said during the press conference.

The Mexican ruler thus referred to the call made by the activist, who is looking for her missing brother since March 2014, and who in a letter addressed to drug trafficking leaders asked to reach a peace agreement to stop the disappearance.

Women from the Luz de Esperanza collective protested months ago in front of the Government Palace in Jalisco for the lack of accompaniment from the authorities in the search processes.

Mexico is currently experiencing a crisis of the disappeared, where there are more than 112,000 missing persons and 52,000 unidentified bodies. Faced with this situation, the activist proposed to the leaders of the Sinaloa cartels; from the Northeast; from the Gulf; from Tijuana; Jalisco New Generation; the Zetas Old School; of the Salazars; from Ciudad Juarez; of the Beltrán Leyva family and the Michoacan Family and/or the Knights Templar, the signing of a Social Pact to Prevent and Eradicate the Disappearance of People in Mexico and Promote Peace.

“(If the call is) not to act violently, of course. If that is the approach, I urge them not to act violently, of course, (I support it),” López Obrador said now. “Anything that means putting aside or not using violence, I approve,” he said.

Meanwhile, López Obrador acknowledged that in Mexico there are attacks between gangs and also attacks against the Armed Forces, in addition to clashes between criminal organizations and authorities where innocent people lose their lives. However, he assured that his government continues to seek peace.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA

INTERNATIONAL EDITOR

TIME