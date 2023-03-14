President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador accused the Government of Israel of protecting Tomas Zeronformer director of the Criminal Investigation Agency, accused of torture during the investigations in the case of the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa.

Remembering the case of Tomas Zeronwhen the request for extradition from Israel remains unanswered, AMLO called for the matter to be addressed “

“I want to take advantage of the fact that you are dealing with the issue to send a respectful appeal to the Israeli authorities, because they are protecting Mr. Zerón who participated in Mexico in fabricating the alleged events in which young people from Ayotzinapa disappeared,” he said from his morning conference.

“He was one of those who participated in the so-called historical truth and he had to do with the torture they did and he is there in Israel, protected. I ask our friends from the Jewish community in Mexico to help us to inform, to sensitize the Israeli authorities, and to proceed in accordance with the law,” he added.

AMLO attacked the Israeli government, assuring that they are protecting a torturer, who must be committed before the Mexican justice system as soon as possible.

“And that, although there is no extradition agreement, a mechanism can be found so that this man, as the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office is requesting, has been sent to our country. This also has to do with the bad practice of doing business with technology, with the sale of technology, without ethics, putting the interest of profit first,” he said.

“The Government of Israel cannot give protection to a torturer, no government can,” he concluded.

In September of last year, López Obrador asked Israel that Zerónwho is accused of fabricating evidence and torturing detainees in the Ayotzinapa case, be handed over to Mexico.