In Mexico, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) announced that it will not take criminal action against the former Secretary of National Defense Salvador Cienfuegos, on the grounds of “lack of evidence.” For his part, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador supported the decision and held the DEA responsible for “fabricating” crimes.

“The Prosecutor’s Office resolves that the accusation that was fabricated against General Cienfuegos by the US agency in charge of the fight against drugs,” said President Andrés López Obrador (AMLO) during his morning conference this Friday, January 15.

During the night of January 14, the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office reported that it refused to prosecute General Salvador Cienfuegos, former Secretary of Defense during the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto, when it did not find evidence that linked him to organized crime or illicit enrichment.

“This investigation was continued by that body that fights drugs in the US government, during the current administration, without having informed the Mexican authorities about the case”, reads part of the statement issued by the FGR.

López Obrador: “Accusations were fabricated with an unknown objective”

The decision of the FGR in Mexico, which generated an impact for the United States Drug Control Agency (DEA for its acronym in English), translates into a new impasse in Mexico’s relations with its northern neighbor, the latter in full process of political transition.

According to López Obrador, the case of General Cienfuegos allowed tests to be manufactured with an unknown objective.

“You have to see the times, politics is time, this situation occurs on the eve of the elections in the United States (…) They acted forgetting that there was an agreement and it was tried, consciously or unconsciously, to affect the relationship between the governments (United States and Mexico), ”said the Mexican president.

Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico, reported that, on the instructions of the president, the complete file sent by the United States on General Cienfuegos will be published.

“The president asks me to make the file known in the course of the next few hours and we will do so. It has never been done because everything was hidden. What would you say today? If we had another type of government, not the one headed by President López Obrador: That it is procedural, it cannot and then tomorrow we would be filtering one little thing, and afterwards another, and then we say yes, and then no, “said Ebrard .

However, the Mexican president pointed out that, despite the decision of the FGR, the file on the case remains open so that, if the evidence is found, those truly responsible may be punished.

“The Department of Justice reserves the right to restart its persecution (against Cienfuegos) if the Government of Mexico fails to do so,” the entity told a reporter from Vice news, a statement collected by local media such as the magazine ‘Proceso’.

Salvador Cienfuegos, a retired general and former head of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) between 2012 and 2018, was apprehended by US authorities in October 2020 in the city of Los Angeles (California, United States), under the argument to accept bribes and protect the main Mexican drug cartels.

Archive image of Salvador Cienfuegos, former Secretary of Defense during the government of former President Enrique Peña Nieto. © Henry Romero / Reuters

In November of that same year, the general was handed over by the US authorities to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) of Mexico, which was requested the corresponding legal procedure respecting his right to innocence.

The operation to capture General Cienfuegos in the United States generated unease in the Mexican Government, which ordered a change in the National Security legislation which, among other things, could affect international cooperation against organized crime in Mexican territory.

