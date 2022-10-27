Mexico.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) accused the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) to search protect billers with the new project unofficial pretrial detention.

“I disagree with thatOf course, we are respectful of what the Supreme Court decides, but look at what it is proposing: that billers can get out of jail. They want impunity for the billers, that is, howLopez Obrador commented.

On October 24, the Minister Luis Maria Aguilar He presented a new project on informal preventive detention in which he proposes that judges not automatically apply this precautionary measure, but rather submit it to debate and resolve it taking into account fundamental rights.

After last September he withdrew his proposal to inapply article 19 of the Magna Carta, defeated by 7 votes against 4 in the Plenary Session of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Aguilar reformulated his project.

This morning, in a conference at the National Palace, the Federal President considered as shameful that the Court protects white-collar criminals.

“The Court again, but it’s also really embarrassing. How to protect criminals just because they are powerful or white collar. What do they not have other things to do? Why is there no need for justice for the poor? Why are they only dedicated to protecting the potentates and also corrupt? “He questioned.

López Obrador criticized that the Supreme Court wants to reverse its fight to criminalize the tax fraud.

“It was very difficult for us to classify this type of tax fraud as a crime, what was happening was shameful. If even those who were dedicated to promoting tax evasion, tax offices with false invoices making million-dollar transactions, offering ‘you have You have to pay so much to the public treasury, you have to pay 100 million, but if you give me a million, I’ll take care of false invoices so you don’t pay. And that’s what they want now that we accept, “he said.