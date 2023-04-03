President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador accused that there is a campaign against his government for the case of Mexican Food Security (Segalmex), of which an embezzlement is reported for more than 15 billion pesos.

When questioned about the progress in the Segalmex case, AMLO assured that the media want to make believe that his government is the same as the previous ones, reiterating that corruption no longer exists.

“There is no impunity, nothing more than you, the representatives of the conservative and corrupt press that is against us, is using these cases to try to project the idea that we are equal, that it is the same, the case of Segalmex”, declared the federal president.

“What you are saying is what the Reform wrote yesterday, that is, it is a campaign, it is just important to clarify a few things: first, that we do not tolerate corruption,” he replied to the journalist who addressed him in his morning conference on April 3 .

The federal president said that progress is being made in the case of Segalmexwhere there have already been arrest and detention orders for those allegedly involved, despite the fact that no high command of the unit created in the current administration has been linked to the process.

In this sense, Andrés Manuel indicated that a report on the progress in the diversion of Segalmex will be presented in La Mañanera, and to publicize the figures that, according to the Government of Mexico, were embezzled in the unit.

“In the case of Segalmex, arrest warrants have already been issued and there are already detainees, and we are also going to clarify, what’s more, next week, how the fraud occurred, how much has been recovered, because you are already talking about 15 billion of pesos”, he pointed out.