As had never happened in the last three years, President López Obrador faced one of the worst weeks of his six-year term due to the accumulation of conflicts that were centralized in the governance of the National Palace.

These were not unexpected events, but the concatenation of circumstances that required extraordinary and urgent attention from the presidential agenda:

1.- The subject of the house in Houston of José Ramón López Beltrán, revealed by Carlos Loret de Mola and the group Mexicanos Unidos Contra la Corrupción, found space in the morning and there it acquired the political rank of government. This revelation energized the anti AMLO groups.

2.- The INEGI figures on the low GDP of 2021, the decrease in business expectations, the drop in consumer confidence and the inflationary rebound were warnings that shook the economic expectations of 2022 and 2023 of the presidential speech.

3.- Without yet reflecting a trend, the presidential approval polls also began to decline and became the essence of the opposition argument hunting for small shocks.

4.- The electrical reform and the security strategy increased the direct tensions of the White House over the National Palace to force the reconsideration of the return to the preponderance of the State in the electricity service and there were US actions that trampled on Mexican sovereignty by registering the presence of foreign civilian and military police in Quintana Roo in the face of the crisis of violence that Governor Carlos Joaquín González has been unable to confront.

5.- A crisis in the process of presidential succession was about to lead to a political collapse with the decision of Morenoite senator Ricardo Monreal Avila to create a multiparty commission to remove the Morenoite governor of Veracruz. Senators related to the National Palace present an initiative to replace Monreal in the coordination of the bench and in the senatorial leadership, which would have precipitated a succession collapse in the process administered by the president of the republic. The intervention of the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, moved the parameters of the succession process and placed it as the key piece of the continuity of López Obrador.

6.- The offensive against Undersecretary López Gatell was centralized in response by the president assuming responsibility for health policy. In any case, an ongoing judicial accusation process could be marking the end of López Gatell’s anti-pandemic management.

7.- The diplomatic crisis in relations with the Panamanian government due to the appointment of a Mexican ambassador hit three bands in the presidential billiards game: it affected the management of the pre-candidate Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón in foreign policy, it caused the hardening of the diplomats of career already led by the furious former ambassador Martha Bárcena and will generate conflicts in the Senate where the appointment of the actress Jesusa Rodríguez as a second diplomatic proposal will have to be approved. The case opened an unnecessary debate with the government of Panama and especially its Minister of Foreign Affairs. Ambassador Bárcena escalated the criticism by characterizing the handling of diplomatic appointments as having a Chavista profile, while noting the fact that her husband is a direct relative of the wife of the President of the Republic

8.- The vote for the new Pemex union leader placed Ricardo Aldana, the main direct collaborator of the corrupt former leader Carlos Romero Deschamps. The problem was located in the involvement of the labor authorities in the legitimization of an election that could have been democratic, but that kept the Deschamps chiefdom in the key company of the Morenista project.

9.- The flagship projects of Dos Bocas and the Mayan Train entered an area of ​​public debate due to increased costs and delays in construction, in addition to changes in the responsibilities for supervising the works and the need to reorganize the projects by feasibility reasons.

10.- And, among other issues, the holding of the consultation on the revocation of the mandate had the victory of maintaining the second part of the question that refers to ratification, but it deepened the conflict with the INE and contaminated the listed political reform- electoral to put an end to the Salinist model of electoral authority as a political customs office that has nothing to do with holding elections.

Policy for dummies: Politics, Machiavelli taught, is the game of circumstances.

