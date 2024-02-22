FRankfurt will be the headquarters of the new EU Anti Money Laundering Authority (AMLA). The representatives of the 27 EU member states and the European Parliament decided this on Thursday after several rounds of voting in Brussels. The Main metropolis has thus prevailed against eight other cities – Paris, Madrid, Dublin, Vienna, Rome, Brussels, Riga and Vilnius.

Daniel Schleidt Coordinator of the business editorial team in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung and responsible editor for Metropol.

Frankfurt emerged as the candidate for the EU Council of Ministers in a first round of voting among the member states. In the overall vote together with Parliament, in which 54 votes were cast, Frankfurt received 28. This was followed by Madrid with 16 votes, Paris with 6 and Rome with 4. The other candidates received no vote.

The EU finally decided to set up the new authority in December. It is part of a larger legislative amendment in the fight against money laundering in the EU. For example, the changed law also stipulates a cash limit of 10,000 euros. The AMLA is supposed to supervise around 40 of the largest financial institutions that are considered particularly vulnerable to money laundering, as well as a few large law firms that came to light in cases such as the “Pandora Papers”.

AMLA is scheduled to begin work by the middle of next year

In exceptional cases, the AMLA can also assume direct supervision of smaller institutions. Institutions classified as less risky should continue to be supervised by national authorities. So far, the fight against money laundering has been primarily their responsibility, with the EU banking supervisory authority EBA coordinating the national offices. The main justification for having a separate EU authority is that the national supervisory authority has failed to detect several cases of money laundering in the past.







“The decision to locate the AMLA in Frankfurt is exactly right and consistent, because our city offers ideal conditions both culturally and infrastructurally. In addition, key regulatory and supervisory institutions are already located in Frankfurt, so the decision is also conclusive in this matter,” said Frankfurt Mayor Mike Josef (SPD) about the decision.

Hesse's Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) said that the city, state and federal government had fought together for this decision. According to Rhein, the success in the competition for the AMLA shows once again after the success in the race for the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB): “If all levels in our federal system pull together, Germany is strong.”

The decision to locate AMLA in Frankfurt is a significant milestone for the financial industry in Germany and the entire EU, said Hesse's Economics Minister Kaweh Mansoori. “This measure underlines Frankfurt's recognition as a leading financial center in Europe and strengthens the city's position as a center for financial services and compliance.” The establishment of AMLA will not only lead to closer cooperation between national supervisory authorities and the EU, but also increase effectiveness in combating money laundering and terrorist financing. “This will strengthen trust in the financial sector and further improve the integrity of the European financial system.”

The AMLA is scheduled to begin work by the middle of next year. The assumption of its core task – the direct supervision of the institutes mentioned – is scheduled for the beginning of 2028. It will then have around 400 employees.