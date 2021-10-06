They were accused in various ways of criminal association, fraud and fraud

Genoa – They were all acquitted or acquitted, in many cases due to statute of limitations, but also for not having committed the fact or because the fact does not exist, beyond 30 defendants of the so-called Amiu-Switch process. The accusations were in various capacities of conspiracy, fraud and fraud.

It was about a line of inquiry into a series of contracts granted by the municipal garbage collection company Amiu to the Switch company, in particular for the removal of bulky waste and partly for the management of recycling.

According to the indictment, Switch was inflating costs making it appear as performed services in reality never performed, but the charges have progressively crumbled.

In recent days the other main trend had gone up in smoke, the one on alleged bribes paid by another group of entrepreneurs to some Amiu executives to obtain orders for snow sweeping and the management of other emergencies. In the latter case, after eight first-degree convictions, the Appeal ordered to redo the maxi-expertise on which the entire investigation was based and almost all of the alleged crimes (primarily corruption) are destined for prescription.