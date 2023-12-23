What importance can the history of something as affordable and insignificant as nutmeg have in the 21st century? And yet, this spice and the future of the population that saw it born, that of the inhabitants of the Banda Islands, 10 small volcanic islands that are part of the Moluccas archipelago (Indonesia), serve to explain the origin of the current climate crisis, according to the Indian writer and anthropologist Amitav Ghosh (Calculta, 67 years old). Because the plundering of natural resources to the point of endangering the existence of the planet “is not new, but has its origins in Western colonialism” that began after the “discovery of America,” explains Gosh in the book that just ended. to publish in Spanish, The Curse of Nutmeg (Captain Swing, 2023)an essay in which he establishes a parallel between the history of this condiment and “that of our time.”

“The Bandanese had this wonderful and miraculous tree as a consequence of the volcanic ecology, and for a long time it brought them prosperity, until it became the cause of their extermination” in the 17th century, says Ghosh during a video call interview with this newspaper. . And he adds: “More than 90% of the population of the archipelago was killed, captured or enslaved” by orders of the Dutch empire —the Portuguese apothecary Tomé Pires wrote in his Eastern Sum (1515) that the population of the archipelago was between 2,500 and 3,000 people.

The purpose of the massacre was to control and dominate the nutmeg trade, but, above all, to get rich, the writer concludes. Nowadays, a jar of ground nutmeg weighing about 60 grams costs less than three euros in a Spanish supermarket, depending on the brands. However, “in the 15th century, a handful of this spice or mace, the even more valuable shell of nutmeg, allowed you to buy a house in most European cities and even a ship,” he says. . This unchecked extractivism is, according to Ghosh, the same one that is causing the current climate crisis today.

“It is no secret that the value of Asian trade fueled the voyages of great explorers, such as Christopher Columbus, Vasco de Gama and Ferdinand Magellan,” recalls Ghosh. “And his plan was, precisely, to find the spice islands,” he adds. The result of dominating the nutmeg business, the anthropologist emphasizes, provided the Dutch empire with enormous profits. “The return sometimes amounted to 400% of what was invested in the trip,” he details.

The spices of the past are “the oil or natural gas of our time”

Therefore, the fate of the Banda Islands, a place that was once prosperous and paradisiacal until its population was wiped out, “is the story of the resource curse and serves as a model for the present,” since the spices of the past are “the oil or natural gas of our time.” “For the Bandanese, the landscapes of their islands were habitable places intertwined with human life, it was not land, but Earth [en mayúsculas]”describes Ghosh. But for the Dutch, “the trees, volcanoes and landscapes of the Banda meant nothing more than a resource that could be exploited for profit.” “Nor did there exist for the Dutch an intrinsic connection between the Bandanese and the landscape they inhabited: they could simply be replaced by workers and managers who would transform the islands into a nutmeg factory.”

That conception, that of eliminating the local population of the Banda Islands to take over their resources, “could have been conceived because it had been done before in America,” recalls the anthropologist. “The Spanish were doing it, the Portuguese were doing it and this became the European standard for how to interact with people anywhere,” a mode of operation that, according to the writer, the Dutch empire knew well “because one of its axes, New Amsterdam, which today is New York, was in North America.”

The slavery that fuels capitalism

From this violence arises what the writer calls “the most astonishing demographic project ever carried out” that, ultimately, “would allow the birth of capitalism.” According to Ghosh, this project consisted of “eliminating the population of a continent [América] to replace it, on the one hand, with white Europeans as bosses and, on the other, with enslaved Africans and Native Americans as labor forces.” “Capitalism was essentially made possible by slavery, especially in North America, because today it is proven that many of the techniques that were later used to manufacture cars on a mass scale were first invented on plantations,” he says. And those techniques were later applied to the Banda.

For the Dutch, “the trees, volcanoes and landscapes of the Banda meant nothing more than a resource that could be exploited for profit.”

In fact, according to Ghosh, most British philosophers of the 17th century defended ideas that connect with slavery, such as the British politician Francis Bacon, who conceived precisely the idea that “nature must be tortured to extract its goods.” a concept “still very present today,” criticizes Ghosh.

But even more so, in his An Advertisement Touching a Holy War (Announcement concerning a holy war), written around the time of the Banda massacre, Bacon explained the reasons why he considered it lawful for Christian Europeans to put an end to the existence of certain groups. Specifically, the writer explains, because “there are nations proscribed and excommunicated by natural laws, misguided countries, which are not nations as such, but rather resemble herds and rabble.” And that combination of the exploitation of the land and its inhabitants to benefit from its riches “is what has brought us to where we are.” “Nothing is new,” he laments.

