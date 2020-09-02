Navya is dealing with an anxiety Navya also talked about dealing with the anxiety and taking therapy for it. During a conversation with a health organization, Navya has openly told all these things about herself.

Was not comfortable to tell this before According to reports, she herself told that she goes for therapy and was not comfortable about telling her this.

She wanted to feel herself According to her, it was something new that she herself wanted to experience before talking about it.

Family knows she is taking therapy Navya told her conversation about her anxiety that her family knows that she is taking therapy, but at the same time she feels that her friends do not know anything about it. Navya also said that she still does not know whether she will tell her friends about it or not.

It happened many times to them Talking more about this, Navya Naveli said that you realize this when you are faced with a difficult situation i.e. when you hit Rock Bottom and it happened to him many times. However, he could not understand why this happened.

They feel that everything is under control Now they have someone to talk to, then they feel that the sub is under control. He said that now he comes to know what are the things that are hitting rock bottom for him in this case.

It is important to be surrounded by good people Navya also said that it proved to be most helpful in keeping herself surrounded by those who make them motive and feel good.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda may not have been a part of Bollywood yet, but she is one of those star kids who is in the news for some reason or the other. Recently, Navya talked about her anxiety.