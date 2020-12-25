Navya Naveli Nanda shares Christmas celebrations photos Bollywood stars have made headlines on social media for their Christmas celebrations. Recently, Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, has officially launched her Instagram account and now she has also shared many pictures of Christmas celebrations.

Aishwarya also came with daughter Aaradhya In the pictures shared by Navya Naveli on Instagram, the Bachpan family is also seen together. On this occasion, apart from Bachchan, Jaya, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also reached with their daughter Aaradhya.

This photo taken during dinner Navya Naveli has shared a cute picture with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan in which both of them have balloon in their hands. In this photo taken during dinner, Jaya and Navya are seen posing gracefully at the camera.

Share photo with brother Agastya Nanda Navya has shared a picture of her with her brother Agastya Nanda, in which he is seen giving a funny reaction. Navya is one of those children in the film industry who often makes headlines for some reason or the other before her entry in Bollywood.

These pictures are telling everything It is clear from the pictures that the family has enjoyed this occasion of Christmas celebrations. While sharing these pictures, Navya did not write anything in the caption, but the pictures are telling everything.

Navya Naveli Nanda has shared some of the best pictures of Christmas celebrations, including the Bachchan family. In these pictures, apart from Navya’s brother Agastya and mother Shweta Nanda, Aishwarya to Amitabh Bachchan are seen.