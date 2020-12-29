Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most busy actors of Bollywood doing many films and popular TV shows. But at the same time, he constantly tries to stay connected with his fans through social media. In such a situation, they keep writing a few times with some of their photos. From time to time, Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing poems of his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and other poets.

Recently, he wrote a poem and shared it on social media with a photo of him, in which he is seen in a very happy posture drinking tea. The tweet received over 16,000 likes and thousands of people commented on it. There was also a comment of a woman named Tissa Agarwal, who said that the poem was actually written by her and she should get credit for it.

T 3761 – Boil some water piped

A lot of milk

* Few leaves of thought .. * Finely crush some gum,

Add laughter sugar ..

* Let the dreams boil *

* For a while ..! * This is the tea of ​​life, sir ..

Sieve it in a cup of peace

* Sip and have fun … !! * ☕🍵 pic.twitter.com/qwGbczzcLp – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 23, 2020

With that response the woman wrote, “Thank you sir for your greatness. I wanted your love, not your apology. This is your blessing, which is now my pride. ” After this, Amitabh Bachchan retweeted that photo with correction. He wrote, “The credit for this tweet should go to @TishaAgarwal, I did not know about its origin, someone sent it to me, I thought it was good and it should be posted.” However, this time he has also tagged the wrong Tisha in his tweet.

T 3765 – “Boil some water pip

A lot of milk

* Little leaves of thought .. * “… more .. this tweet credit should go to @TishaAgarwal , I was not aware of its origin .. someone sent it to me, I thought it to be good and posted ..

apologies 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/6YAOKXdIxe – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 27, 2020

Amitabh has recently been seen on TV in the latest season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. His last film was ‘Gulabo-Sitabo’ with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was well received by the fans. Now he will be seen in different characters in his upcoming films Brahmastra, Pyaar Aur Jhad.