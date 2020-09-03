Recovered from Corona a few days ago. Recently he shared a picture on the social media handle. This picture is of their mid night snack. On this post, Sylabs has given fun reactions.

Ranveer did a fun comment

Amitabh Bachchan has written with the picture, the pleasure of eating this food at 12 o’clock at night is nowhere else. As soon as he shared this post, funny comments started coming in his comments section. Kriti Sanon wrote, My favorite, while Ranveer Singh wrote, Oh Bachchan sir !!! Oops, what are you doing? Mouni Roy has also created a saliva dripping emoji.

Will be seen in ‘Brahmastra’

Amitabh Bachchan has recently beaten Corona. He has returned to work. He has started shooting for his popular quiz show. Talking on the work front, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.