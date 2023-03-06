And the 80-year-old artist published, on his blog, on Sunday evening, that he had suffered a rib injury while filming the science fiction movie “Project K” in Hyderabad.

The film will be produced in both Hindi and Telugu languages ​​and is scheduled to be released in 2024.

What did he say?

• Bachchan wrote that he suffered a rib cartilage fracture, in addition to a muscle rupture, adding that the injury was “painful” and that he consulted a doctor before returning to his home in Mumbai, and advised him to rest.

• “I won’t be able to meet you this evening, so don’t come. Everything is fine,” the globally popular actor told fans who often gather outside his home in Mumbai.

• He mentioned that filming stopped until he recovered.

Bachchan appeared in more than 200 Indian films, and his breakthrough came in the 1973 film “Zangir” or “The Chain”, and he rose to stardom by acting bold characters, and inspiring fans with his hair, clothes and voice.

The actor also worked in politics and was a TV presenter for a while.