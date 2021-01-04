Every member of the Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s family is always in the news. Last day, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted in Hyderabad with daughter Aaradhya. His daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is not in the film world, but she is also widely discussed in the Bollywood corridors. In such a situation, his daughter and granddaughter of Big B, Navya Naveli Nanda, is said to be behind.

Navya Nanda is also often in the headlines because of her pictures, family and friends. Recently, he has made his Instagram account public. Along with the account, some of his pictures went viral very fast on social media. Now his name is being associated with Mijan Jafri, son of veteran actor Javed Jaffery, for the last time. It is being said that both are in relationship.

I would like to marry Navya

Amidst the discussion of relationship with Navya, Mijan has spoken openly on this in an interview given to Zoom. In this interview, Mizan was asked who would you choose from Sarah Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Ananya Pandey to get married, hook up and get married, what would be your answer? Mizan said in response to this question, “I would like to marry Navya, hook up with Sara Ali Khan and I would like to kill Ananya Pandey.”

Living together doesn’t mean dating

Along with this, he also put his side on joining the name with Navya. He said that there is no relationship between them. By the way, boyfriend-girlfriends are not only a dating relationship, but there is also a relationship of friendship, if both are getting together, it does not mean that both are dating each other.

