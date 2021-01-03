Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing many things with his fans on social media. He stays connected with his fans through tweets almost every day. Two positive and negative reactions appear on his posts. Recently he has written a motivational quote. People have written various types of comments on this as well.

Big B said, the importance of sacrifice

Amitabh Bachchan has written, It is not possible to get anything without renunciation because one has to exhale even before taking a breath.

Fan complains on caller tune

A follower has commented on this tweet of Amitabh Bachchan, that is all right, first you remove your caller tune, please sir from our mobiles. We have been caught listening to the same voice. One has written, Sir Ji, there is a confusion… First we breathe and then we are able to leave… If we give up already, we will be dead.

Fans are waiting for these films

Talking on the work front, Big B is hosting ‘KBC’. At the same time, there are many such films in his account, which fans are eagerly waiting for. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen opposite her in the film ‘Brahmastra’. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan will play an important role in films like ‘Mede’, ‘Faces’, ‘Jhund’.

