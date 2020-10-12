Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan can be seen working in the web series. Many films in lockdown were released on the OTT platform due to the Corona virus. The craze of digital platforms has increased among viewers. Many Bollywood stars have started turning to the web series. In such a situation, Amitabh Bachchan’s name can also be added to the web series.

According to the report, Amitabh Bachchan may soon be seen in the web series ‘Shantaram’. Radhika Apte and Charlie Hannum are also going to be seen in this series. The popular novel Shantaram, written by Gregory David Roberts, has been trying to screen for the last 17 years.

Meera Nair started work on it in the year 2007. In which Johnny Depp was scheduled to appear. Amitabh was also an important part of this project, but due to some reasons this project had to be stopped. According to the information, Amitabh will be seen playing the role of a criminal in the webseries. Shooting of this series can start from 2021.

Talking about Big B’s upcoming projects, he will soon be seen in the film Brahmastra. It stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. At the same time, Big B has announced that he will be seen in Amitabh Nag Ashwin’s film. The film stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Apart from this he has films like Jhuk and Facial.