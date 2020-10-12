Electricity supply has suddenly stopped in Mumbai, the country’s financial capital and Mayanagari. Light has gone all over Mumbai. On this, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted about the power cut in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan has written, “Electricity has gone all over the city. Anyhow I am able to do this message. Keep the peace and everything will be fine.”

Let us know that due to the power shutdown in Mumbai, local trains of Mumbai have been closed. Many people were seen walking on the railway track. Mumbai power outage has become trend on social media. Western Railway tweeted and gave information through tweet about the rail service being disrupted due to power cut. At the same time, its impact has been seen on the Bombay Stock Access. Here too all the work has stopped.

See Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet here-

T 3688 – Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well .. – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020

Actress Kangana Ranaut also tweeted on the electricity loss in Mumbai and targeted Sanjay Raut and the Maharashtra government. People are also sharing mimes on social media when electricity goes down in Mumbai. One user wrote, “Tata’s incoming power supply spread.” At the same time, one user wrote, electricity is missing all over Mumbai. can not believe.

