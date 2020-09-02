Shortly before Amitabh Bachchan, who is recovering from Corona, is shooting for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ and in the meantime he bought a gleaming stylish luxury car, which is said to be worth 1.38 million. But what did they know that they would be trolled only after buying a car. As soon as the pictures appeared on Instagram posing with Amitabh Bachchan’s car, trolls started hitting. One user wrote, ‘What difference does it make, whether they take Mercedes or a rickshaw. As much as people used to love Bollywood at the time of Sushant, now no one will. There were many users who said that instead of buying crores of cars in the Corona era, they should have donated money. At the same time a user wrote, ‘There is a Sonu Sood who is helping everyone and this is one. You can read the rest of the comments in the screenshot shared here: It is being told that this car from Big B is the new S Class Mercedez. This car has recently been launched in India. Recently, this car was also seen standing outside the Juhu bungalow of Amitabh. See photos: