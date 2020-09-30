Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has announced to donate organ in a noble initiative. He shared this information with fans on social media late on Tuesday. He shared a photo of himself on Twitter account. In its caption, he wrote, ‘I have resolved to donate organ. I have worn this green ribbon for its purity. ‘

In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan is seen wearing a green ribbon on the coat, which is used as a symbol to donate. Fans are not tired of praising him on this tweet of Big B. They are commenting and saying that we are proud of you. You have done very noble work by taking the step of donating organ.

T 3675 – I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EIxUJzkGU6 – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2020

These days Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the 12th season of the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati. This show is being very well liked as always. Earlier Big B was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after being hit by Corona. Recently he started shooting for KBC after defeating Corona.

Let us tell you that Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabho. He played the role of Mirza in the film, which was highly appreciated. Apart from him in the film, Ayushman Khurana, Vijay Raj, Srishti Shrivastava, Farukh Zafar, Brijendra Kala acted as stars. However, the film, released on Amazon Prime Video, did not get the desired response from the audience.