Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he has sworn to donate his organs. He gave this information on social media. He also shared a picture of himself from the set of his popular show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ on Twitter. A long smile is seen on his face. He is wearing glasses. He is also wearing a green ribbon on the suit.

Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media. He has also told the importance of this green ribbon. He has sworn to donate organs. He wrote, “I have taken an oath to donate. I wear a green ribbon for its purity.” Let us know that every ribbon is worn by those who take an oath to donate. Fans are appreciating and commenting on this post of Big B.

See Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet here-

T 3675 – I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !! ???? pic.twitter.com/EIxUJzkGU6 – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2020

Let us know that the 12th season of Amitabh Bachchan’s popular show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has started and September 28 is on air. From the very first day of the show, its discussion has started on social media. Actually, Amitabh Bachchan asked a contestant from Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’ in the show. Contestants answer this question and leave the game after that.

T 3674/5 – … in fulfillment of ancestors .. in the remembrance of them that lived in time, to give us this today .. honor for them done .. may their blessings be with us ever ..

NO .. the deed be not ever disclosed .. they that know, shall ever know .. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/J9QjRikGnK – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2020

No live audience

Like ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, KBC 12 also does not have a live audience. It is being said that the schedule is going to be tight. With this, mask, sanitizer and social distancing will also be taken care of in view of the corona virus epidemic. Technology has been resorted to to avoid contact with anyone.

Changes made to audience poll

The new season of the show has been changed from setbacks to the punchline on Commacks. This season, there will be many people who have suffered a lot due to lockdown due to Corona virus. Along with this, the life line of ‘audience poll’ in the show has been changed and it has been named ‘Video a Friend’. The entire process of registration for the show started online.

