Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is very busy these days with shooting of his show Kaun Banega Crorepati and his upcoming film. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan has shared many stories about his film Sholay during an interview. He had told that ‘In the movie Sholay, Dharmendra drove the real gun in a scene. Not only this, Amitabh Bachchan narrowly escaped from Dharmendra’s real gunshot. Let me tell you that it has been 45 years since Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s film Sholay.

Amitabh Bachchan had further told that the real shot of Dharmendra came out from close to the ear of Amitabh Bachchan. This story was told by Amitabh Bachchan in the show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Let me tell you that KBC’s contestant Preet Mohan Singh told that he likes the film Sholay, which Amitabh Bachchan shared this story of the film with everyone. Amitabh Bachchan narrating the story of the film’s shooting said that I survived. Along with sharing this anecdote, Amitabh Bachchan also told that this film was a special film of his career.

Amitabh Bachchan further states that Jaya Bachchan was the real wife in this film and Hema Malini, the real wife of Dharmendra was also in the film. Let us tell you that in this film, Sanjeev Kumar played the character of Thakur and Amjad Khan played Gabbar.