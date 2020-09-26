Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media and has a long fan following. Big B keeps sharing updates related to his fans for the day. Amitabh Bachchan has now shared the picture with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former captain of Indian cricket team.

Share photo on social media account

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture on his social media account. In this, he is seen with cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Both Big B and Mahi are seen smiling. With this, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, ‘the silent calm of cool.’ Commenting on this picture of them, the fans described both as a legend.



Bachchan family was born Corona

Amitabh Bachchan got a corona infection in August. Apart from him, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also found to be Corona positive in the family. All were hospitalized. After this, everyone beat Corona and came back to her house.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming films

Talking about the workfront, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film ‘Gulabo Sitabho’. His film was released on the OTT platform. Now he will be seen in films like ‘Faces’, ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Jhund’. At the same time, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is playing IPL in UAE and is the captain of Chennai Super Kings.