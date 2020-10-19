Amitabh Bachchan continues to work even at this age. He keeps shooting for several hours. Now recently, Big B has shared some photos from the set of his show Kaun Banega Crorepati. While sharing these photos, Big B has described the work as worship. He also said that work is your identity.

Big B tweeted, work is worship, work is guru. Leap off the wall of laziness. Even in the face of every trouble, the intention to work should not decrease.

Abhishek Bachchan was very impressed with this post of his father. He retweeted Big B’s post and wrote, “This inspiration.”

Talking about the upcoming projects of Big B, according to the report, Amitabh Bachchan may soon be seen in the web series ‘Shantaram’. Radhika Apte and Charlie Hannum are also going to be seen in this series. The popular novel Shantaram, written by Gregory David Roberts, has been trying to get on screen for the last 17 years.

Meera Nair started work on it in the year 2007. In which Johnny Depp was scheduled to appear. Amitabh was also an important part of this project, but due to some reasons this project had to be stopped. According to the information, Amitabh will be seen playing the role of a criminal in the webseries. Shooting of this series can start from 2021.

Apart from this, Big B will be seen in the movie Brahmastra. It stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. At the same time, Big B has announced that he will be seen in Amitabh Nag Ashwin’s film. The film stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Apart from this he has films like Jhuk and Facial.