Amitabh Bachchan told in the Thursday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati that he swept and mopped the house during the lockdown. Actually, something happened that Contestant Runa Saha says that she has done a lot of household work in the lockdown. After this, the show’s expert guest Richa Anirudd asks Big B whether he also did the housework in the lockdown?

Big B says, ‘Absolutely … I did all the work. Sweep and mop all done. We did not know how to cook food. So all work except that and still doing ‘. Richa says listening to Big B that it is hard to believe. Big B says, ‘Yes you know that is what you will say, but I have really worked’. After this, Big B says that only after doing the housework in the lockdown, he realized how much value the house help has.

Let me tell you that Big B often shares his experience with contestants on the show. In the same episode, something happened that Big B told Runa that here I will only ask questions and you will answer.

Actually, Runa looks at Big B while answering every question and says this is what will happen… that should be it. After Runa’s answer, Big B says in fun, ‘You look at me and say, this is what will happen? Is that it? Hey how can I tell you that yes it is. I can not give you any answer. Now I will ask you questions and you will answer. You will not ask me questions. ‘

Big B starts talking and laughing. After this he says to Runa’s husband, sorry, you must be thinking how I am talking to your wife, but what to do.

Runa also laughs after hearing all this and says sorry sir, now this will not happen.