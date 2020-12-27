Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing his life with fans on social media. He sometimes posts old photographs of family and sometimes fans of the industry. Now he has posted a picture of himself and Abhishek Bachchan with his maternal grandfather Khajan Singh. On this, his fans are giving different types of reactions.

Followers wrote – Raise voice for farmers

Amitabh Bachchan posted the picture and wrote, Nana grandson, but grandson. All three turbans are seen in the photo. A fan has posted a picture of Big B’s grandmother Amar Kaur. At the same time a follower has written, Sardar’s blood is in your veins !!! Millions of chieftains are sleeping on the Delhi border in 2 degrees without a roof… please write something in their support.

One user wrote that not every Sikh should protect

At the same time, another user has written in response to this, not necessarily every Sikh supports the Protest. Please keep in mind that this is not a religious Protest, nor make it.