Looking at the post of century superstar Amitabh Bachchan, it seems as if he is not planning to take a break even on the new year. He is also making music at the age of 78, with granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Nine-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan, along with Dada Amitabh Bachchan were recently seen in the recording studio. Amitabh shared the photo by sharing the post on Instagram. In it, Aaradhya and Amitabh are seen sitting next to Mike.

Apart from this, Amitabh has shared a photo on Twitter, in which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are seen taking photos of Aaradhya and Amitabh. I am proud to see my daughter making music. Sharing the photo, Amitabh writes, “Tomorrow will be new dawn, celebrations will begin, but for what. This is a next year, the next day is not a big deal. It is good to make music with the family. “

T 3768 – … tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal!

Better off making music with the family .. pic.twitter.com/6Tt9uVufbp – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 30, 2020

Neha Kakkar said by sharing photos – how will the year 2021? Husband Rohanpreet gave ‘romantic’ answer

Ananya Pandey wrecks havoc in Pink Bikini, Ishaan Khattar becomes photographer for her

Seeing the photo of Amitabh with Aaradhya, the fans are speculating about his new project. Amitabh Bachchan will announce this soon, he is waiting for it. In the caption that Amitabh Bachchan shared on Instagram, he wrote, “When granddaughter and grandfather are sitting in front of Mike in the studio and making music.”