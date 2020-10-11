The megastar of the century Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling Hindi cinema for the last several decades. Even at the age of 78, Big B works as hard about his work as he used to do in the early stages of his career, probably because of that he still rules in the hearts of millions of fans. Amitabh has been working in films since the last 5 decades and even today he is among the most busy and highest earning actors of the industry. According to sources, Amitabh Bachchan is very fond of expensive vehicles. Tell you what vehicles they have.

According to media reports, Amitabh Bachchan owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom which costs around 3.5 crores in India. According to the news, this car was gifed to Big B by Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra a few years ago. Apart from this, Amitabh also owns a Bentley Continental GT which costs 4 crores. Apart from these two vehicles, he has a collection of luxury cars like Bentley Arnage R, Porsche Cayenne s, Mercedes-Benz 500 SL.

Apart from the vehicles, if we talk about the wealth of Amitabh Bachchan, then we all know that Big B has been working continuously in Bollywood for the last several decades. According to sources, Big B charges around Rs 20 crore for a film. Along with films, he also charges a hefty amount for his small-screen show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. According to media reports, Amitabh Bachchan has assets worth some 2800 crores.