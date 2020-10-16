The release of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda’s blockbuster ‘Bade Miya Chhoti Mian’ has completed 22 years. Madhuri Dixit has shared a scene in 1998 film on the social media. The film also starred Raveena Tandon and Ramya Krishnan.

Madhuri Dixit shared the scene of the film

Madhuri Dixit has shared the scene of the movie ‘Bade Mian Chhoti Mian’ on her Twitter handle. In this scene, considering the shooting of the film as a real attack, Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda confront the goons. Whereas in this scene, both had to save Madhuri Dixit from the goons.

Madhuri Dixit wrote this caption

Madhuri Dixit wrote with this scene, ‘This scene of Bade Miya Chhoti Mian still makes me laugh. It was a great experience working with Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, David Dhawan and the entire team.

The film ‘Bade Mian Chhote Mian’ earned a bumper

Let me tell you that the film ‘Bade Mian Chhoti Mian’, directed by David Dhawan, was released on 16 October 1998. The film had a double role of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Made in a budget of Rs 9 crore, the film did a business of around Rs 42 crore at the box office.