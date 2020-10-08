Century superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling the hearts of audiences for the last several decades. He always impressed fans with his wonderful performance. Perhaps this is the reason why even at this age, Amitabh is so serious about his work. We all know that Amitabh Bachchan started his Bollywood career in the 1969 film ‘Saat Hindustani’. By the way, few people know how they got this film.

Actually, once Amitabh’s brother Ajitabh Bachchan was going from Delhi to Mumbai by train. During that time Ajitabh got a friend and told Ajitabh that director Khwaja Ahmed Abbas is searching for some new actors for his upcoming film ‘Saat Hindustani’. What was it then, Ajitabh gave him a picture of Amitabh Bachchan. After seeing the picture, the director called Amitabh to meet him.

At that time Amitabh Bachchan was in Kolkata, his brother asked him to come to Mumbai as soon as possible. When Amitabh Bachchan came to Mumbai and met Abbas, he asked ‘Are you the son of Harivansh Rai Bachchan, have you run away from home and come here’? Amitabh told that father knows I did not run away. If Abbas was still not convinced, he wrote a letter to Harivansh Rai Bachchan and asked that your son wants to work in films, do you agree? In response to this letter, Harivansh Rai wrote – ‘If you think that there is talent in it, then I have my command, but I do not think there is any merit in it, you send it back.’

After getting the father’s permission, Khwaja Ahmad Abbas gave Amitabh a role in the film ‘Saat Hindustani’. According to sources, Big B had received 5 thousand rupees for his first film and today he takes crores of rupees for a film.

