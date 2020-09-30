The Bollywood superhero is a role model to many. He keeps sharing many such messages and examples on social media from which people can learn. Now he has tweeted that he has donated his organs. There are many types of reductions coming from his followers on this.

Message posted with photo

Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted, I am the donor of the oath … I wear a green ribbon of its purity. He has posted a picture with this caption, in which he is seen wearing a green ribbon.

Fan wrote- Scientifically you are not a donor

Many followers have given reactions to this tweet by Amitabh Bachchan. One has written, Sir, you have Hepatitis-B, your organs cannot be transplanted to any other. Also, your liver is also transplanted and you are on immunosuppressant medicines. I respect your desire to save lives by donating your organ, but sorry you cannot be a donor scientifically. Thank you sir for the awareness.

Another fan replied, donate can do this organ

In response to this, there is another tweet, in response to which it is written, he can donate eyes, kidney, heart. Stop this nonsense. At least their message is good.