These days, superstar Amitabh Bachchan is making a lot of headlines for his popular reality TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’. Due to Corona, this time the show does not have an audience, but even after this season the audience is very much liked. We all know that Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most busy stars of Bollywood. Now in such a situation, a friend of Big B has tweeted and complained to him that he is ignoring them. On this friend’s complaint, Amitabh has given a very funny answer, which is becoming viral on social media.

We all know that Amitabh Bachchan is very busy every day because of shooting. In such a situation, one of his friends accused Big B of ignoring him. On this, Big B shared a picture on social media, in response, he wrote- ‘He told me’ Amit ji you are ignoring me ‘! After work, you only get time for snoring, not ignoring ‘. Now this tweet of Amitabh Bachchan is being liked by fans on social media. People are constantly giving their feedback on this tweet.

Apart from ‘KBC’, Amitabh Bachchan is constantly busy shooting many films. Recently, he had told the fans through a post on social media that he had shot 7 different films in one day. At this age, such a pension for his work makes Big B more special.