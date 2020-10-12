Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 78th birthday on Sunday, October 11. On the occasion of Big B’s birthday, from the people of the industry to his fans, he wished his favorite artist on social media. Some of Amitabh Bachchan’s fans reached his house outside Jalsa with a bouquet, banner. The fans hoped that Megastar would come out to meet him but he stayed indoors. However, Big B has apologized for not meeting his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a blog

In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan apologized to the fans, wrote, ‘I apologize to some people in Jalsa for today. Who put the banner on the road, I thank them for their efforts and for their efforts. But I am not allowed to get out and it is mandatory to take care, so sorry.

Aishwarya shared photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan, has shared pictures of birthday celebrations at home on social media. At the same time, Abhishek Bachchan also shared the childhood picture of his father Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday.

Big B thanked fans

Big B tweeted on the occasion of his birthday, wrote, “Your generosity and love is the biggest gift for me on this 11th date … I can’t even ask for more.” Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted his thanks to his fans.