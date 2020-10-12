Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan could not come out to meet fans on the occasion of birthday due to Corona epidemic. Fans gathered outside Jalsa waiting for him. On his blog apologizing to the fans, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “I apologize to those who came out of Jalsa and waited for me. They put banners in my name on the street, brought flowers and gifts, for which I thank them. Let me tell you that I have just been denied exit and care is the most important, I apologize to all of you. “

Let us know that on Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 78th birthday. His fans congratulated him on social media. On this occasion daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also shared a special post. Aishwarya Rai shared a photo of Big B with Aaradhya and wrote in the caption, “Love you grandpa. Happy birthday my dear grandfather. ” He then posted another photo, in which Amitabh and daughter Aaradhya are seen with their father-in-law. Aishwarya wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday dear Dadaji-Pa. May you get lots of love, good health, peace and happiness. May you always be your blessing. “

T 3687 – .. the graciousness of all that has wished me, on my birthday 11th Oct, cannot be expressed in words .. ‘thank you’ is too weak and docile to envelope the emotion ..

SO .. the mother tongue.

Thank you for your prayers, thankful Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya pic.twitter.com/8IFW5wEZgP – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 11, 2020

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan also shared a very special photo and congratulated father Amitabh on his birthday. He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday b. Love you pa. ” Actually, Abhishek shared the childhood photo of the father, in which he looked quite cute. This photo was well liked.