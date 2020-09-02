Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is fond of luxury cars. Recently he has bought another new luxury Mercedes S-Class car. Some of its pictures are going viral on social media. In pictures, Amitabh Bachchan is seen posing with the car, but social media users did not like buying Amitabh Bachchan’s car in the Corona era and started trolling Big B.

One user wrote, ‘It seems Amitabh Bachchan is short of vehicles. There is one Sonu Sood, who is helping everyone and he is one. Well, their money and their choice. Who are we to say? The other user wrote, ‘What are the shows off. Another user commented that they become great and do not even write a post about Sushant Singh Rajput. At the same time, a user also said that if there is so much money, why don’t donate.

According to reports, this car has recently been launched in India and Amitabh liked it so much that he immediately bought it. The price of this new car of Amitabh is being said to be Rs 1 crore 38 lakh.

Explain that after defeating Corona, Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 (KBC). He gave this information on his Twitter account. He tweeted, “It has started. I have returned to work, KBC 12. ”Apart from this, he shared photos of the shooting on his blog, which can be seen on the sets of crew members wearing PPE kits.