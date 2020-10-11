Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Today’s birthday of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh has been in the hearts of millions of people with his strong acting on the screen for many decades. The real-life story of Amitabh, who makes different characters come alive on screen, is no less than the script of any superhit film. Although there are many stories of his life, which are surprising to remember or know, but one story which is associated with his name is quite interesting. The word Amitabh means ‘very bright’ and his name is also meaningful because he has made the entire art world proud by his sharpness. Have you ever wondered who gave Amitabh the name Amitabh? Otherwise, today we are going to tell you the story behind this name…

Who gave Amitabh’s name

Amitabh Bachchan is the son of Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a big pillar of cinematography. There was also a Hindi poet who called people as ‘Wordsworth of India’ in this shadowy era. The name of this famous poet was Sumitranandan Pant. The famous poet Sumitranandan Pant named Amitabh Bachchan as Amitabh.

In fact, when Amitabh was born on October 11, his mother Teji Bachchan used to call him Munna in childhood. Later, father Harivansh Rai Bachchan named him Inquilab.

Now that Harivansh Rai Bachchan himself was a great poet, his house was often visited by poets in Allahabad. Once such poet Sumitranandan Pant came to his house. He looked at Amitabh and asked son what is your name .. Amitabh said- Inquilab..Pant was not happy with this name and immediately said- Call it Amitabh name..What was it again, from the same day, become Amitabh Bachchan went. Pant probably did not know at that time that one day Amitabh Vakayi will prove his name and he will get to know the whole world.

During his long cinematic journey of five decades, Amitabh Bachchan acted in action, comedy, thriller, horror and many types of genre films. But Big B’s angry young man’s character is most precious to his fans. The angry young man who played the character of Amitabh in ‘Sholay’ to ‘Deewar’ and ‘Kalia’ is remembered even today. The dialogues of these characters are still remembered by their fans.