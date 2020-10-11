Today’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned 78 today. On the occasion of his birthday, not only his fans, but also celebrities of Bollywood, sports and political world are congratulating him. Congratulations are also being given to Big B on social media. Amitabh Bachchan also shared a photo of his fans folding their hands on social media, calling them fans on the birthday greetings. Big B thanked his fans in different languages. Along with this, he has written that, ‘Your generosity and love is the biggest gift for me. I can’t ask for anything more than this

Big B ever wanted to become an engineer

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan still rules the hearts of people thanks to his powerful films and performances. Amitabh Bachchan was born on 11 October 1942 in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. Amitabh Bachchan’s father Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a very famous poet. His mother Teji Bachchan was from Karachi. Amitabh Bachchan once dreamed of becoming an engineer or going to the Air Force, but luckily he had written to make a mark on the silver screen of Hindi cinema. See, today he is considered to be the most successful and veteran actor of Bollywood.

Gave 12 flop movies early in his career

He started his career in films as a voice narrator with the film ‘Bhuvan Shom’. But his career as an actor started with the film ‘Saat Hindustani’. However, in the beginning, Amitabh Bachchan also gave 12 consecutive flop films. He was also rejected by All India Radio due to his heavy voice. But the film Zanjeer proved to be a milestone in his career. The film broke all the records of success at the box office. After the film Zanjeer, Amitabh Bachchan never looked back and after that he gave hit films one after the other. With this, Amitabh Bachchan became the favorite hero of every audience. Seeing this, Bollywood’s Angryman started being called the great hero of the century. Amitabh Bachchan ruled Bollywood in the 70s to 80s. French director François Truffo even called him ‘one man industry’

Made of acting iron

Amitabh Bachchan’s biggest specialty is his powerful performance and his dialogue delivery. Many dialogues of his films are still on people’s tongues. Amitabh Bachchan has given many best and super-duper hit films. He has seven Hindustani, Anand, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Saudagar, Chupke-Chupke, Wall, Sholay, sometimes, Amar-Akbar Anthony, Muqaddar ka Sikandar, Don, Trishul, Mr. Natwarlal, Lavaris, Silsila, Kalia, Satta on power, Namak Halal, Shakti, porter, drunkard, man, emperor, Agneepath, Mohabbatein, Nishabd, Bunty and Babli. In films like Chini Kam, Paa, Black, Piku, Satyagraha, he has got his performance ironed.

Many national awards have been awarded

Amitabh Bachchan has been awarded many awards for his outstanding contribution to films. He has been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for strong acting. He has also been awarded three National Film Awards and 12 Film Awards for Best Actor. He also received many awards at International Film Festivals. He has also been nominated 39 times in Filmfare.

Amitabh Bachchan is generous

Amitabh Bachchan, who is actively working in films, also keeps doing social work very well. He had helped Rs 11 lakh from 40 indebted Andhra farmers. At the same time, 30 lakh rupees were given to the farmers of Vidarbha as help. Apart from these, Amitabh Bachchan is seen helping the forced people on many occasions.

Many books have been written

Many books have also been written on the superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Among these, Amitabh Bachchan: The Legend was written in 1999, Two Be Not Not to Be: Amitabh Bachchan in 2004. At the same time, AB: The Legend (A Photographers’ Tribute) was written in 2006. Amitabh Bachchan: A living legend and Amitabh: The Making of a Superstar 2006 also came in 2006. Looking for the Big B: Bollywood, Bachchan & Me in 2007 and Bachchanania 2009 were published in the year 2007.

The most active actor on social media

Amitabh Bachchan is said to be the most active on social media as well. On social media sites, whether it is Facebook or Twitter or Instagram, they upload every update. For this reason there are millions of millions of fans on their social media sites. At the same time when the whole country is suffering from the corona epidemic, even during the crisis, by uploading posts and videos on social media, they appeal to take precautions to avoid corona Use to do it. Even when he himself got coronated and reached the hospital, from there, he continued to share every update of his health with his fans through social media.

