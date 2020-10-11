Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 78th birthday on 11 October 2020. Apart from Bollywood celebrities, the fans are also giving birthday greetings to Amitabh Bachchan. On this occasion, Amitabh has thanked everyone on social media. Amitabh has thanked the fans by sharing 3 photos on social media.

Big B tweeted on the occasion of his birthday, writing, “Your generosity and love is the biggest gift for me on this 11th date … I can’t even ask for more.” The first picture Amitabh shared with this tweet says thanks to fans in many languages. Apart from this, in the other 2 photos, Big B is saying thanks to the fans with folded hands.

Let us know that earlier Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has greeted Big B’s birthday with a beautiful note. Sharing a picture of himself and Big B from the film ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, he wrote in his Instagram story, ‘Happy birthday Amit ji. I had a dream to work with you since childhood, it was fulfilled as if life was blessed. What you have done for this industry is incredible. We will all be grateful to you for life.

Ayushmann shared the story on Instagram.

Actress Neha Dhupia also shared a picture of her with Amitabh Bachchan and congratulated him on his birthday. Sharing this picture, he wrote, ‘Happy birthday Bachchan sir … lots of love sir.’

Talking about the workfront, ‘Gulabo Sitabho’ was released with Amitabh Bachchan’s previous film Ayushman Khurana. Now 3 movies of Amitabh Bachchan, Brahmastra, Pyaar Aur Jhad are to be released. Fans of these films are eagerly waiting. Apart from this, Amitabh has recently signed an unnamed film starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.