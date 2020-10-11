Amitabh mentioned the incident in the blog Amitabh Bachchan often writes about his life in his blog. He wrote this anecdote in a blog on his 74th birthday. He had told, 74 years ago, at the same time, my father had a dream in which his father appeared and told him to get up because the son is coming to his house.

Amitabh was born before delivery date Amitabh Bachchan’s father got up at the same time. At that time Amitabh’s mother was pregnant but his delivery date was far away. She got up and saw that she was not in bed. She went to the washroom and fell there, she was getting the final delivery pen. He had told that his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan always believed that Amitabh is the reincarnation of his father Pratap Narayan Srivastava.

It was written that I do not know whether I am reborn or not. A few hours later, Amitabh writes, she gave birth to a boy. That boy was me. For some reason my father always felt that I was his father’s reincarnation. I do not know if I am a reincarnation of my grandfather or not but the blessings of God, love of elders and prayers have always been with me as good luck.

Expresses gratitude Big B wrote, I owe him and all those who have given so much love and respect. This time too, Amitabh Bachchan has been blessed by many celebrities and millions of fans including Neha Dhupia, Ajay Devgan, Ayushman Khurana. Amitabh has thanked all those who wish him well.

