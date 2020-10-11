Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 78th birthday on Sunday. However, a few days before that, he has agreed to work in a multi-language project, which includes Telugu superstar Prabhas and actress Deepika Padukone. Big B has a lot of films in his bag as well and he is also hosting the famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Big B’s reputation is growing year after year. With aging, the passion and enthusiasm in them is also doubling.

Let’s take a look at those films, in which we will see the magic of Big B in the coming times:

Brahmastra

It is a superhero andveachers film. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film stars actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in addition to Amitabh Bachchan. This project will come in three parts and this will be the first part of it.

The face

This suspense-thriller directed by Rumi Jaffrey also stars Emraan Hashmi, Riya Chakraborty, Kristen D’Souza and Annu Kapoor in addition to Amitabh.

Herd

Directed by Sairat director Nagraj Manjule, ‘Jhund’ is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer. Big B plays the role of a professor in the film, who trends the street kids to form a football team.

Uyranta Manithan

Amitabh Bachchan is going to make his Tamil debut with the film, which also stars actor-director SJ Surya. It is a bilingual film.

A film with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas

Big B along with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas are set to work in a multilingual mega production for the big screen. The film is expected to be released in the year 2022.

Eyes 2

This is the sequel to the thriller film of the same name in 2002. It will be directed by Anees Bazmee.

read this also

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: The 78-year-old megastar, 12 flops at the beginning of his career, was made again by the emperor of Bollywood