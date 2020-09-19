All the photos and videos associated with the Bollywood industry go viral on social media, but there are some that get noticed. One such picture is going viral on social media these days which will surely attract your attention. Actually, an old picture of two Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan has been revealed.

Both Bollywood stars are looking young

An old picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan is going viral on social media. Perhaps this photo is of a photoshoot or advertisement. Looking at both of them, it seems that they are quite old because Amitabh and Shah Rukh look very young. In the picture, Amitabh is correcting his hair and Shah Rukh is helping him.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming films

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan’s workfront, he has many films. These include Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, Nagraj Manjule’s ‘Jhund’ and Rumi Jaffrey’s ‘Faces’. Big B was last seen in Sujit Sarkar’s film Gulabo Sitabho.

Shahrukh Khan’s projects

Talking about Shahrukh Khan’s workfront, he was last seen in Anand L. Rai’s film Zero. At the same time, if reports are to be believed, Raj can do the film of Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Apart from this, he can also appear in the film Attlee Kumar.