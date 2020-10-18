Amid the ongoing standoff with China in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the Modi government is fully alert to save every inch of land in the country and no one can occupy it. Shah also said that the government is taking all possible military and diplomatic steps to resolve the deadlock with Ladakh in China.In response to a question on whether China has entered Indian territory, he said in a conversation with a private channel, ‘We are wary of every inch of our territory, no one can capture it. Our defense forces and leadership are capable of protecting the sovereignty and boundary of the country. ‘ The Home Minister also said that the government is committed to the sovereignty and security of the country. In the context of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, Shah expressed confidence that the NDA would get a two-thirds majority. He said that Nitish Kumar will be the next Chief Minister of the state after the elections.

China, Chirag, Bengal, Krishna Janmabhoomi …. 10 big things from Home Minister Amit Shah’s interview

BJP will form government in West Bengal: Shah

The Home Minister said that after the assembly elections in West Bengal next year, the government will change and BJP will come to power there. He said, “We think we will fight strongly in West Bengal and form the government.” He said that the law and order situation in West Bengal was serious and political parties like BJP had every right to demand imposition of President’s rule there.

Nitish will be the Chief Minister of Bihar: Shah

When Shah was asked if the BJP seats in Bihar were more than the JDU, would the party contest the chief minister’s post, he said, “The central government will take appropriate decisions keeping in mind the Constitution and based on the Governor’s report.” . He said, ‘There is no talk of agar, mugger. Nitish Kumar will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar. We have made a public announcement and we are committed to it. ‘ Referring to the separation of the Lok Janshakti Party from the ruling alliance in Bihar, Shah said that the party was offered a sufficient number of seats but still broke away from the alliance. He said, “It was his decision, not ours.”