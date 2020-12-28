Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday unveiled the statue of former Union Minister and late BJP leader Arun Jaitley at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground in Delhi. On this occasion, Amit Shah also spoke about the relationship between him and Arun Jaitley. Describing Jaitley as his elder brother, he said that he helped me in every crisis.

Addressing the Ferozeshah Kotla ground, Amit Shah said, “Arun Jaitley was older than me. Whenever there was a crisis, people helped me. But, Arun Jaitley stayed with me like an elder brother all the time and pulled me out of any crisis. ”Shah further added that Jaitley built a strong IPL. Prepared thousands of youth for cricket. He had precise answers to all the questions.

While unveiling the statue of Jaitley, Union Home Minister Shah said that there are one who play and the other are those who create the atmosphere to play cricket. They also contribute a lot. Earlier, Shah tweeted on Jaitley’s birth anniversary, reminding him that Jaitley was an extraordinary parliamentarian with little knowledge and insight. He said, “He has a long-lasting contribution to the politics of the country and served the country with full enthusiasm and dedication.”

Unveiled a statue of Shri Arun Jaitley ji at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. His pioneering contribution in promoting cricket will never be forgotten. We will always miss him as an incredible person dedicated towards nation’s progress. My tributes to Arun ji on his jayanti. pic.twitter.com/DOIclIfrCM – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 28, 2020

Many BJP leaders including PM remember Jaitley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary on Monday and said that he is remembered by all those who were very close to him, his brilliant personality, intelligence, legal understanding and presence. Other BJP leaders also recalled the former finance minister. Jaitley was among the party’s most vocal voices for many years and was considered one of the leaders with the most subtle political understanding. Jaitley was born in 1952. He died in August last year. At the same time, BJP President JP Nadda said that Jaitley will be remembered as a vocal speaker and a competent strategist.