The country’s home minister and former BJP national president Amit Shah has cleared all the confusion about leadership in the NDA. Amit Shah has said that more seats will come from BJP’s JDU, even then only Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be formed. Claimed that the NDA would win a two-thirds majority in Bihar and form the government. This is the first time such a statement by the Home Minister on the Bihar election. They were talking to Shaniwar from a news channel.

The Home Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have done a lot of work for Bihar. We want the progress of Bihar through the NDA government. Amit Shah also clarified the party’s stance on the statements made by LJP President Chirag Paswan. Said that the statement in our alliance deteriorated with the statement of LJP President Chirag Paswan. We tried to explain Chirag a lot but eventually Chirag Paswan’s statement put the alliance in jeopardy. Amit Shah clearly said that Chirag broke the alliance. There is a lot of talk in politics, but public commitment is considered to be true. The truth is that in Bihar, a government headed by Nitish Kumar will form a two-thirds majority.

Recently, in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in the joint press conference of the NDA, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that the seats of JDU-BJP are more or less, no one will become CM Nitish Kumar. While stating and clarifying this statement, the Home Minister said that if the BJP gets more seats than JDU in the election, then it does not matter. The face of the NDA is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Only CM Nitish Kumar will be formed.

Significantly, Chirag Paswan recently questioned the BJP leadership for breaking the alliance. Chirag had said that whatever decision we took, the issue was constantly being discussed with the BJP leaders. Chirag also said that the BJP leadership was fully aware of our decision. The BJP has clarified its position after the Home Minister’s statement on Saturday.